Hogfish Near-Shore Tampa Bay By: Capt. Joshua Taylor

When winter cold fronts clean up the Gulf and push clear water inside, Tampa Bay’s near-shore hard bottom turns into prime ground for hook-and-cook hogfish. These shell-crunchers roam sand patches around limestone ledges, rock piles, and old pipeline humps in 15 to 40 feet. Think stealth, scent, and a bait that stays pinned to the bottom.

Tackle is light and precise. I fish 2500 to 3000 size Okuma spinning reels with 10 to 15-pound braid on a 7’ to 7’6” medium-light rod. Add a 3 to 4-foot section of 20 to 25-pound fluorocarbon leader. For hooks, go small and sharp–#1 to 1/0 inline circles (reef-legal) or a short-shank J, if you’re fishing jigs. Keep drag smooth. Hogfish hit like a pecking chicken, then bulldog once hooked.

Two rigs do nearly all the work. The first is a “knocker rig”. Slide a ¼ to 1-ounce egg sinker onto the leader, so it rests against the hook. It keeps a live or fresh shrimp anchored where hogs feed, nose in the sand. The second is a hog-ball style jig (1/4 to ¾-ounce) in pink or orange with a short leader to a #1 to 1/0 hook. Both present low and subtle, exactly what finicky hogs want.

Bait is simple. Live shrimp, fresh-dead shrimp, or small fiddler crabs. Pin the shrimp lightly through the last joint of the tail or the horn, so it stays lively. Trim the tail for extra scent. I’ll crush a few shrimp and toss them overboard to make a slow chum, nothing heavy, just enough smell to keep them looking down.

Boat position matters more than most anglers realize. Use side-scan to find swiss-cheese bottom, then anchor or Spot-Lock up-current, so your baits settle onto the target. Keep the boat quiet. Drop the rig straight down, thumb the spool to feel bottom, then do as little as possible. Hogfish are nibblers, don’t rip. When the taps turn into steady pressure, lift smoothly and reel. If you miss one, hold the bait still. The same fish often returns.

Timing matters, too. I target high-pressure days behind a front, with two feet of visibility and a half-knot drift. Mid-morning through early afternoon is consistent, especially on a gentle incoming tide. Work small spots thoroughly. If you haven’t had a bite in fifteen minutes, shift 50 to 100 yards and reset.

Here are a few housekeeping notes. Review current Gulf reef-fish rules before you go, use non-stainless inline circle hooks where required, and carry a dehooker. Ice your catch immediately for that sweet, clean fillet hogfish are famous for. Keep the program quiet, keep the bait on bottom, and you’ll put fillets in the box all winter long.

– Tight Lines

Capt. Joshua Taylor is a professional angler, apparel designer, and influencer whose passion for fishing and dedication to storytelling meet. With years of experience on the water and behind the pen, Joshua ensures each issue is packed with expert tips, local reports, and stories that resonate with the angling community.

Connect with Capt. Joshua Taylor:

📧 joshua@saltyscales.com

🌐 www.saltyscales.com

Follow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SaltyScales

Follow on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/saltyscales

Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/saltyscales

Follow on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@saltyscales

Coastal Angler Magazine – Your guide to fishing success and the coastal lifestyle.