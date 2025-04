caught this 38” estimated Striped Bass in Rhode Island.

Caught March 20, 2025 on a Papaws Jigs 3” Paddletail with 5/16 ounce jighead. This fish was hunted down by me for three hours. I searched several known spots, this was the last location before I headed in for this outing. I’m glad I had tied on a fresh leader prior to launching. Very respectable fight on light gear. The Hobie Outback is a superior platform to catch from.