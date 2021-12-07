Here at BHO, we’ve made it easy for you to shop for that angler or paddling fan on your holiday list. We’ve curated a selection of top holiday gift picks, that are sure to surprise and delight anyone that appreciates getting a bit Salty for the holidays. In addition to our holiday gift guide ideas- we’re also sharing holiday $avings across the entire store. For the special lady on your list- SAVE 20% on ALL in-stock ladies’ clothing and footwear. ALSO – ALL in-stock reels are 10% OFF all season long. Stop by and stock up on all your gift-giving gear here at BHO-HO-HO!

Costa Pro Series Sunglasses

A new level of PROformance from Costa

Along with the polarized, color-enhancing 580® lens tech Costa is known for, the features added into these legendary Costa frames are designed to help anglers stay out even longer. Available in both Fantail Pro, and Blackfin Pro, these new styles are packed with technical features such as fully adjustable nose bridge, sweat management channels, premium hydrolite temples, eyewire drains, hooded side shields, Full ventilation, and metal keeper slots to keep them on you- not below the sea.

● Blackfin® PRO: $269.00

● Fantail™ PRO: $269.00

247 Lures Mully and Fish Stick in Tangerine Fire

Fishing lures handmade by fishermen, for fishermen.

If you love big spook-style lures and have an addiction to topwater, the 247 Lures Mully is the plug you should be fishing! The 247 Lures Mully is 6.5″ long and weighs 2 oz, so it’s big enough to throw a country mile but not too big to work like a pro. For another killer option for Stripers, the 247 Lures Fish Stick is a small, round-belly pencil popper style lure that is sure to produce fish. At 5.75″ long and weighing approximately 1.25 oz, the Fish Stick casts amzingly If you want to get the fisherman on your list a one-of-a-kind lure this year, check out the 247 Lures Mully and Fish Stick in our BHO limited-edition Tangerine Fire color!

● 247 Lures Mully Topwater Plug:$20.95

● 247 Lures Fish Stick Topwater Popper: $19.95

Salty-to-the-Core Drinkware

The perfect time for a bit of Holiday Cheer.

These super-premium, stainless drink vessels will keep them toasty warm, or nicely chilled. They are all constructed with double wall 18/8 stainless steel with copper vacuum insulation, stainless rims, insulated closures, and a matte black powder-coated finish blazing with our BHO skull graphic. Available in our 16.9 oz Camper mug, 12 oz Cece tumbler, and 24 oz H2GO Ascent water bottle which all come with a holiday gift box. Show all your family and friends how “Salty” you are this holiday season.

● BHO “Salty to the Core” Skull Camper Mug: $29.99

● H2Go Ascent Salty to the Core Water Bottle: $28.99

● BHO “Salty to the Core” Cece Tumbler: $29.99

Van Staal Titanium Fishing Pliers

A gift that will last a lifetime!

Van Staal Big Game Fishing Pliers are engineered for performance and built to last. Manufactured from corrosion-proof 6AL-4V Titanium, Van Staal pliers are lightweight and corrosion-free in the worst saltwater conditions. These pliers feature grip-tight channel cut jaws for maximum holding power and spring-loaded ergonomic handles that keep the pliers open and ready for action. Van Staal fishing pliers are designed with precision bushings to provide consistently smooth cutting and gripping action over years of use and abuse. The Big Game Pliers set comes with sheath and lanyard to keep your Van Staal pliers safe and always within reach. Available in 6” and 7” Big Game sets.

● 6” Pliers with Lanyard and Sheath: $314.00

● 7” Pliers with Lanyard and Sheath: $359.00

EGO Coolers

Tough, technical coolers that work!

It’s important for every outdoorsmen/woman to keep something cool; whether that be their choice of beverage or their catch of the day! The EGO Kryptek Tactical cooler series provides the savvy angler a lightweight and durable solution for keeping snacks and your favorite beverage cool. The attention to detail in the design and construction of these coolers offers elevated cooling performance. All coolers in the series feature a hard ABS plastic top and bottom, soft body with waterproof TPU performance fabric, ice retention up to 72 hours and Kryptek Camo graphics.

● Ego Kryptek 18 Liter Cooler: $196.99

● Ego Kryptek 30 Liter Roller Cooler: $229.99

Grundens Ballast Vests and Cordova Shirts

Grundens OFF the Boat.

Keep the people on your list warm and cozy with the Grundens Ballast Insulated Vests. The Ballast Vest is purpose-built to keep you warm when wet. Primaloft Black insulation offers best in class warmth while the rugged exterior shell fabric offers professional-grade abrasion resistance. The Ballast is equally at home in the boatyard as it is in the bar. Hell, with the right girl, you could wear this out on a date.

● Grundens Ballast Vests: $109.99

● Grundens Cordova Shirts: $84.99

Simms Gloves/Hats

Put Simms in their Stockings!

Hats and gloves are a simple gift or stocking stuffer for any outdoorsmen/woman on your list! Keep nice and toasty with a Simms Dockwear Wool Beanie. The Dockwear Wool Beanie is a timeless angler’s wool watchcap made from the perfect blend of insulating lambswool and stretchy nylon topped with a rolled cuff construction.

Hats and gloves are a simple gift or stocking stuffer for any outdoorsmen/woman on your list! If cold isn’t a worry for you, the Simms Bass Icon Trucker Hat and Bugstopper Sunshield Hat are great options to keep your noggin protected. Featuring the iconic bass patch and Simms text with a low-crown fit, mesh back and adjustable snap closure for the perfect fit. If bugs are the problem, the Bugstopper Sunshield Hat protects from both the blazing sun and biting bug and provides UPF50 protection and proven Insect Shield® performance.

For the cold-handed people on your list, the Simms GORE-TEX Infinium Flex Gloves are full-finger fleece glove with single-seam construction for maximum dexterity, and warmth for on-the-water comfort.

● Bass Icon Trucker Hat: $29.95

● Bugstopper Sunshield Hat: $39.95

● GORE-TEX Infinium Flex Glove:$89.95

● Dockwear Wool Beanie: $39.95

Shimano Vanford, Ocea Jigger, Tiralejo, Teramar North Easts

REEL IN Shimano Technology!

For the higher-level fisherman on your list, you can’t go wrong with Shimano! Sculpted from over a decade of engineering advancement and a rich lineage of predecessors, the new Vanford tests the boundaries of technology and engineering found in spinning reels. Built upon a CI4+ body for both a lightweight feel and carbon rigidity, the Vanford incorporates a MagnumLite (MGL) Rotor for up to 48% less rotational inertia than traditional rotor construction for a quick response in critical situations. From ice fishing and drop-shot fishing for smallies in the sweetwater to stalking tailing fish in the flats, the Vanford has no equal.

For those on your list who love jigging, the Shimano Ocea Jigger series is the best in class! The Ocea Jigger offers unprecedented cranking power thanks to a multitude of features. Equipped with Shimano’s cutting-edge Infinity Drive technology, a new main shaft supporting structure is utilized to reduce friction with the pinion gear, resulting in greatly improved rotational torque. Housing the Ocea Jigger’s internal components is a compact aluminum frame that is both lightweight and easily palmable, putting unparalleled fish fighting power in a package that is comfortable to use and will reduce angler fatigue during long jigging sessions.

● Shimano Vanford Spinning Reels: $239.99

● Shimano Ocea Jigger Star Drag Conventional Reels: $499.99 – $599.99

Tsunami Carbon Shield Casting/Airwave Elites

Serious Performance at a Price that’s Nice, not Naughty.

The Tsunami Carbon Shield II Casting Rods are designed with Fuji K Guides containing Fazlite inserts and are made with feather light IM7 graphite blanks with D16 nanotech and unique carbon fiber design. This combination provides an extremely lightweight blank that resists twist and adds hoop strength. These rods make casting to, hooking, and fighting big fish as easy as it gets. Surfcasting is usually a distance game with longer casts often required to reach prime territory.

The Tsunami Elite Series surf rod selection has been designed to achieve maximum distance performance with the least amount of physical effort! Each model has been tailored to specific lure/sinker and line ratings to allow for long hours of use without fatigue. All feature a 70/30 2 piece split for travel convenience while not sacrificing parabolic action, with their patented F3, fit, friction ferrule connection system. All come with Fuji K-guides and alconite ring inserts…packed with performance-not Price!

● Tsunami Carbon Shield II Casting Rods: $129.99

● Tsunami Airwave Elite Surf Spinning Rods: $189.99 – 229.99



Dexter Outdoors 12 in Sani-Safe Fish Splitter

Give a Quality tool that will last for Life!

Don’t get misled by the name, the Dexter 12″ fish splitter is the perfect blade for any big game applications including hunting, offshore fishing, butchering, and more! Featuring a Sani-Safe® handle and a proprietary High Carbon, High Alloy, Stain free DEXSTEEL™, this 12″ knife has got plenty of backbone for anything you need, all while being proudly MADE IN THE USA! Ultra-sharp out of the package, it holds a great edge and is easy to sharpen. The Dexter 12″ fish splitter is a perfect addition to any outdoorsmen/woman’s collection on your list!

● Dexter Outdoors 12 in Sani-Safe Fish Splitter:$63.10

Daiwa BGs and Procyon ALs

Serious technology and performance without a BIG price!

Both the Daiwa BG and Procyon ALs are absolutely amazing reels all without breaking the bank! The Daiwa BG Spinning Reels are so smooth with digitally cut gears and seven ball bearings. There’s a size for your every fishing need whether it’s inshore, offshore, or shark fishing. The Daiwa Procyon ALs are ideally suited for both freshwater and inshore pursuits, providing a rich feature set for anglers who demand high performance. Built around a rigid all aluminum body, the Procyon AL LT is highly resistant to body and frame flex to keep its internal components in proper alignment. This allows for increased cranking power and torque while extending the life of both the reels gears and bearings. Featuring Daiwa’s proprietary Air Rotor and Air Bail designs, the reel maintains its stringency even under heavy drag pressures for a design that is powerful yet incredibly lightweight. The Aluminum frame houses an oversized main gear that is precision cut with Daiwa’s DigiGear technology that provides considerably better gear meshing to increase smoothness and reduce gear wear over time.

● Daiwa BG Saltwater Spinning Reels: $109.99 -$139.99

● Daiwa Procyon AL LT Spinning Reels: $179.99

Mystery Box: THE PERFECT GIFT and a SUPER DEAL!

Looking for the perfect “gift to go” for that salty angler on your list? Black Hall Outfitters has you covered with our MYSTERY grab-bag gift boxes! Each box is PACKED with over $70 worth of saltwater lures, tackle and gear from some of our great partners including Savage Gear, Hyperlastics, Shimano, Daiwa, Yo-Zuri and LIVETARGET all for only $39.99! PLUS, several lucky boxes will include a $50 Black Hall Outfitters gift card on top of all that amazing gear!

HURRY, we only have 100 of these great gifts available, so get your shopping on, and stuff this Salty-to-the-Core gear under someone’s tree!