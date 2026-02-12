Hook, Line & Dine in New Orleans: Venice Yellowfin to a Commander’s Palace Feast

We ran out of Venice at dawn with one goal: battle Gulf yellowfin tuna and bring the catch back to New Orleans for an unforgettable seafood feast. Along for the ride were Ewell Smith and Harlon Pearce of the Louisiana Seafood Board, Galactic guitarist Jeff Raines, and Commander’s Palace Chef Tory McPhail—known as the King of American Seafood.

Guided by legendary Venice Offshore captains, including Peace Marvel, we chased tuna deep into the Mississippi Canyon near the “Who Dat” rig. The bite came fast—yellowfin thumped the deck, a 120-pounder nearly made it boatside, and a flashing mahi-mahi added lagniappe to the box.

The Gulf Of America was alive and thriving. By nightfall, we traded deck boots for dress shoes at Commander’s Palace, where Chef Tory transformed our catch into a culinary masterpiece—chicken-fried tuna paired with Abita, tuna-head cheese, and creative touches that honored every ounce of the fish.

Hook, Line & Dine™ celebrates the best of Gulf Coast fishing and New Orleans food culture—where bluewater adventure meets Creole brilliance at the table.