Hook & Tackle Celebrates 24 Years Of Sponsorship With The Miami Dolphins Foundation At Fins Weekend

Miami, Florida – June-03-2023 – Hook & Tackle, a renowned brand in the fishing and outdoor apparel industry since 1989, proudly announces its continued partnership with the Miami Dolphins Foundation for over two decades. This past weekend marked another successful Fins Weekend, where the entire Miami Dolphins team, including Head Coach Mike McDaniel, came together for a day of ocean fishing and an evening of celebration.

The calm waters provided the perfect backdrop as the team set sail on a memorable fishing expedition, targeting Wahoo, Dolphin, Tuna, and Kingfish. The camaraderie and shared passion for the sport were evident as the players and coaches enjoyed a fun-filled day on the water, strengthening their bond both on and off the field.

As evening fell, the excitement continued as nearly 800 guests gathered for the prestigious Fins Weekend award ceremony, dinner, and entertainment. Stan Rudman, an owner of the Hook & Tackle brand and chairman of the Miami Dolphins Foundation, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, “This is the one time in the year where fans can truly meet the players one-on-one in a social setting. It is a very cool experience for many.”

The star-studded event attracted numerous celebrities, including Miami’s very own Mr. 305, Pitbull. Fins Weekend has gained recognition as one of the nation’s largest NFL charity events, and Hook & Tackle has been an ardent supporter since day one. The proceeds from this extraordinary weekend will benefit the Baptist Health Foundation, making a positive impact on the community and enhancing healthcare initiatives for those in need.