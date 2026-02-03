Hot Coffee on Fontana

By James McManus

So, the new year always brings back great memories with lifelong friends. For years my bud Marty Jones and I had a standing date to troll lake Glenville on New Year’s Day. There had been a flood up Pine Creek earlier and had washed many trout into the lake. Typically, we would troll small Rapalas on lead core and flat lines. Not sure how many years this went on, but I had many pictures of five to eight pound trout all with an obituary date of January 1. Think the only years we didn’t do this was when the ramps would be iced over. There is nothing like the sound of a clicker buzzing wildly, while behind the boat a two foot long missile skys several feet into the air. Not sure why those trout were so mean but haven’t caught any like those since.

Nowadays most of my winter fishing is at Fontana. With fewer guide trips, I love to take grandkids, and spotted bass have mostly replaced trout. Some of the best bass fishing will occur over the next couple of months. Fat, hungry, mean fish, that are eating to stay warm, are there for the taking.

As long as you prepare with layered clothing, proper safety measures, hot drinks and knowledge provided to loved ones what you’ll be doing and where you will be, there is no reason not to fish this time of year. The fish are certainly willing and able to make it a memorable trip.

Stay safe and thank God for our beautiful and bountiful lakes… later Capt. James.

Capt. James McManus owns 153 Charters. Give him a call for a great day on the water at (828) 421-8125