The largest indoor show for outdoor sports in America is coming to NRG Center, January 5-14, 2018. It’s the 2018 Houston International Boat, Sport & Travel Super Show!

The 2018 Houston Boat Show will feature more than 1,000 powerboats, luxury cruisers, fishing boats and personal watercraft. So whether your passion includes fighting for the big catch out in the Gulf, jumping the waves on your PWC, cruising around the lake at a serene pace or paddling yourself to wherever you want to go, you can find it all here.

Then on February 28 – March 4, 2018 the 43rd Annual Houston Fishing Show will be held at the George R. Brown Convention Center. With over 200,000 square feet of space available, the 43rd annual event will be the largest consumer fishing show in the nation. The emphasis will be on fishing tackle and fishing boats with all facets of the world of fishing fully explored through displays, clinics and movies.

