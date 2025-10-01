By James Lackey

How important is approach when trout fishing? Most say to fish up river, coming in behind the trout, because we all know they face upstream. This approach works casting above the fish and getting a good drift where the fish are located. This technique can require mending at different speeds and often times with line and leader in the water will cause missed fish. Regardless, it is a correct method and does fool trout, but it takes an experienced angler to have the right combination in that split second. However, could repositioning yourself either in the water or perhaps on the bank eliminate or make it easier to make a good cast either by casting up and across or high-sticking the same cast. As you may have guessed, the cast I’m referring to is not your twenty- or thirty-foot cast; it’s the creek or stream cast that targets the medium or small runs that hold fish.

Trout do see you. We target the fish that have just missed us. One of the biggest mistakes fly fishermen make is not paying attention to how they set themselves up in making a cast. Most think it doesn’t make much difference but it’s as important as a good drift. As a guide with two or three people on wild water, it is a constant look ahead and planning out our next move. How can I get these people to set-up make a decent cast without being noticed or standing out. My clients will tell you, and sometimes it sounds ridiculous, but I will tell them to take one step forward or a half-step forward or a half-step down or up river and then cast. Many times, that has proven productive even though I know they think I am “crazy”. Remember you are in their habitat and their survival depends on them being aware of every movement and sometimes that one step of half-step can determine your success.

Trout are amazing fish. You never stop learning about them. Every day is different; from where they may be or what they may eat. Trout do see color; blue, green, red, yellow and even ultra violet light. Red and yellow are colors that stand out to them. Their sight is 1/14 better than ours in water and they are very attracted to shadow and movement in and along creeks and streams. Purple is also a color they recognize and science says that it’s flashier and brighter to them. The least visible of colors, surprisingly is green, maybe because it blends so well in water and is an integral part of the trout’s natural surroundings. They have a three-hundred-and-thirty-degree vision capability with blind spots directly in front of their nose and directly behind their tail. They also see in dark conditions but we are not sure how much they feed during the dark hours.

Trout are focused on size, profile, color, and animation. They can see from a few inches to several feet away. Some biologist believe they can see as far away as twenty-five feet, but at that distance things are unclear, regardless it does produce a feeling of approaching danger. Trout detect movement from their lateral line that runs from behind the gill to almost the tail. It also allows them to detect water pressure changes and other changes in a creek or stream, like murky water or rising water. Pressure waves in a stream are detected by trout and that is why it’s so important to move slowly, stay out of the water as much as possible, and always try to stay low and stealthy if possible.

Trout have all five senses so you are not facing off with just any fish. After a strike, and we miss the fish or the fish feels the fly; I tell my clients that they’ve had their shot. Seldom, will the trout come back again, it usually takes 48 to 72 hours for the trout to calm down and catchable again.

SLOW DOWN! I can’t say that enough. That beautiful hole you are wanting to fish may be 50 yards upstream, but you may pass up great water trying to get to it. Fish a spot, look upstream, plan and figure out where you can get into position without spooking the fish. Anglers are impatient, me included, but just observing and planning may put more fish in the net. I always tell my clients do not throw over a fish to get to a fish.

Do everything possible to minimize yourself on the stream. I don’t wear camouflage, but it’s usually something dark. If I do have to make a longer cast usually up an across, I keep the rod tip high getting as much line off the water as I can without moving the fly. A lot of guys roll their line upstream during a drift trying to help their presentation, but in my opinion that creates a splash and a lot of movement on the water that can spook fish.

Use the water and surroundings as much as you can. Trout vision in swifter water is always compromised so fishing a seam (where fast and slow water meet) can be effective, but requires an almost perfect presentation. Rocks, trees, even brush can be a perfect cover to get close to the water you want to fish. Roll casting works best on spooky fish. False casting only creates motion a fish may see or it may spook them. And remember where ever the cast lands on the water good or bad let it drift. Picking flies up and down on the water trying to get that perfect cast will spook trout fast than anything.

Practice your approach, find where you need to make that first cast, use rocks or trees as cover and always manage your drift.

Jimmy Lackey has been a guide for 10 years with Hunter Banks Fly fishing in Asheville, N.C. jameslackey9856@gmail.com 704-477-9856.