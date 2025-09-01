Hush Puppies

This side dish goes great with fish and most any kind of shellfish.
Ingredients:
• 1 cup cornmeal
• 1/3 cup flour
• 1 teaspoon baking powder
• 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1 egg
• 1/2 cup milk
• oil for frying
Directions :
Preheat oil to 350°F. Combine dry ingredients. Beat egg.
Add the egg to the dry mixture with most of the milk adding more milk as needed to create a dough that is moist but not runny. Do not over mix.
Drop the mixture by teaspoon in hot oil. Cook 3 to 5 minutes until golden, turning once during cook time.
Place on paper towel to cool. Serve with Tatar sauce. And a wedge of lemon.
Enjoy.