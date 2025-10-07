IBEX Announces Winners of the 2025 Innovation Awards

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) announced today the winners of the 2025 IBEX Innovation Awards Program. The program is managed by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and judged by Boating Writers International (BWI). The judges selected 12 Innovation Award winners and four honorable mentions from a record 112 entries submitted by exhibiting marine industry companies. Awards were presented during the annual Industry Breakfast, Keynote, and Innovation Awards presentation, held Tuesday, October 7, 2025, from 7:30 – 9:30 a.m. All products submitted to the IBEX Innovation Awards are on display along Innovation Way, located on the on the second floor rotunda throughout the days of the Show. Tampa Convention Center throughout the days of the Show. New this year, IBEX will host an Innovation Meet & Greet along Innovation Way from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 7. This first-ever event will offer attendees the opportunity to meet the trailblazers behind 100-plus inventions and innovations entered into this year’s Awards program. Products can also be viewed on the online showcase.

The winners of the 2025 IBEX Innovation Awards are:

Boat Care and Maintenance: Spectrum Color, Spectrum Color Eye

Judge Wendy Mitman Clarke: Spectrum Color Eye has solved an intractable bit of dice-rolling for service professionals when it comes to matching faded gelcoat in boat repairs. No more need to eyeball it and hope for the best; this clever, portable, non-invasive scanning device paired with an app provides a quick and accurate color match. It’s a brilliant piece of kit that is bound to speed repairs and upgrade professionalism in the yard.

Boatbuilding Methods and Materials: Diab, Advanced Kits

Judge Tim Murphy: Diab’s Advanced Kitting is a weight-savings system for fitting flat foam-core sheets into complex curves. Traditional foam core is sliced at regular intervals, using more resin than the layup requires. Diab’s smarter system starts from 3-D plans and returns core with strategically placed cuts and grooves that minimize the gaps, saving both resin and weight.

Honorable Mention: Viam, Viam Robotic Block Sanding System

Boatyard and Marina Hardware and Software: Brownell Boat Stands & Equipment, Brownell Boat Stands Service Service Station

Judge Pim Van Hemmen: Go into almost any boat yard and you’ll see Brownell’s boat stands. Odds are that Brownell’s new Service Station will soon be inside most boatyard workshops as well. The Service Station is designed to hold and manipulate lower units, stern drives, and small outboard engines for maintenance and repair. It can be articulated and locked at 45-degree intervals for easy access to the engine’s various components. A separate tray can be attached to hold the tools and small components. The service station is built with typical Brownell quality; another reason it’s a winner.

Honorable Mention: Barnapole, Barnapole

Deck Equipment and Hardware: Docked, Docked

Judge Theresa Nicholson: DOCKED was born from a couple of lake dweller’s frustration with docking. While the number of pontoon boaters grows each year, docking skills can be in short supply. DOCKED makes the first-time boater a docking pro every time. Best friends Josh and Steve created a product that simplifies one of the most common pain points in boating. Just aim your bow toward the Docked entry bar. The system locks you in and guides you into place. Docking becomes a smooth, one-person job every time. Step off. Tie up. Don’t worry, you’re docked.

Electrical Systems (DUAL WINNERS):

AquaAmp, SeaSocket

Judge Steve Mitchell: The AquaAmp SeaSocket transforms a premium, programmable LED cup holder into a powerful 12V system, delivering up to 360W to a wide range of accessories—from fans to Starlink to blenders. By leveraging NFC technology, it ensures safe power delivery with a corrosion-proof design.

Solid State Marine, 36V120ah New 6TL

Judge Tim Murphy: Working with UC Berkeley and other researchers, Solid State Marine has developed a new lithium-ion battery that captures the electrolyte in a solid form. The result is a battery with 50% more power density than lithium-iron-phosphate chemistry. Able to deliver high amperage and take high charging current, there’s no longer a house battery and a cranking battery; there’s just one battery.

Furnishings, and Interior Parts: Taco Marine, Altura Luxury Helm

Judge Wendy Mitman Clarke: The Altura Helm Seat combines the best aspects of traditional looks with smart structural upgrades to create an updated version of the teak ladderback helm chair. The hidden steel frame not only gives better structural support, it allows for a heated or cooled seat and back and clever serviceability. It’s luxury and traditional beauty meeting thoughtful functionality.

Mechanical Systems: Dometic Marine, Dometic CSX Refrigeration System

Judge Ryan Gullang: Ice bags beware: with its compact footprint, sleek design, and minimal environmental impact, the Dometic CSX turns any space into a cooled compartment.

OEM Electronics (DUAL WINNERS):

Lookout, Lookout

Judge Steve Mitchell: LOOKOUT has integrated its advanced AI vision cameras with a Coast Guard-certified navigation light, creating an all-in-one solution. It simplifies installation while delivering always-on hazard detection—spotting vessels, debris, and wildlife for unmatched safety on the water.

NorCross Marine Products, HawkEye DepthTrax Edge

Judge Pim Van Hemmen: The HawkEye DepthTrax Edge is a simple, compact, in-dash sonar system that delivers advanced depth and fish-finding capabilities. The device is terrific in its own right, but it also connects via Bluetooth to an app that turns smartwatches and other mobile devices into a multifunction display with full fish finder functionality, which makes it even more impressive. It’s a scalable solution for small and mid-size craft at a super reasonable price.

Propulsion Parts, Propellers: Yamaha Motor Corporation, Yamaha Helm Master EX Wireless Control System

Judge Alan Jones: Yamaha’s Wireless Control System allows boat drivers to access the full suite of Helm Master EX features from anywhere on the boat with just one hand.

Honorable Mention: Liquid Lumens, Vessel Vector Neo

Safety Equipment: ASA Electronics, Camera Docking Assist System by Voyager Safety Systems

Judge Alan Jones: Voyager Safety’s Camera Docking Assist System will go a long way to reducing pontoon driver’s anxiety during challenging docking situations.

“From the entire IBEX team, congratulations to all entrants of the 2025 Innovation Awards and a special thank you to our judges for their hard work in selecting this year’s winners,” said Mary Velline, IBEX Show Director. “We had such an incredible array of new and innovative products this year, showcasing a bright future for our entire industry. And with such, our winners should be especially proud of their accomplishments. Thank you to everyone for participating in this year’s Awards.”

IBEX is scheduled to return to the Tampa Convention Center, with IBEX 2026 Show dates set for October 6 – 8, 2026. For more information, visit www.ibexshow.com.