ICAST 2025 – COASTAL NC BRANDS MAKE A SPLASH ON FISHING’S BIGGEST STAGE

This July, the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando once again played host to the fishing industry’s largest event—ICAST 2025. Among the waves of innovation, one thing was clear: Coastal North Carolina businesses came to play. From new gear to lifestyle brands, local companies brought a strong presence and undeniable energy to the floor.

Redbone Rods (sportsmansnc.com) known for their high-performance rods, caught plenty of eyeballs with their crisp casting action and aesthetic. Their sleek designs stood out among a sea of mass-produced gear, proving that craftsmanship still has a place in a tech-driven market.

The Qualified Captain (thequalifiedcaptain.com) has grown from a viral Instagram account into a full-on movement with their bold apparel, educational content, and boating awareness message. More than just clever memes, they’ve become advocates for safety, etiquette, and accountability on the water. Their gear—seen everywhere at the show—is now a must have for responsible captains who can laugh at the past and lead the future.

Also making a secure hold this year was Safety Grip Marine (safetygripmarine.com). Designed for real-world conditions, their products provide reliable, non-slip grip solutions that help keep boaters, anglers, and crew secure. Smart, simple, and built to perform—this is one upgrade your vessel (and your crew) will thank you for. (take advantage of their 20% special)

Rig Tight (rigtight.com) In the world of offshore sport fishing, the term ‘tight lines’ has several meanings. The key to successful fishing with outriggers, is keeping the outrigger lines tight, so the release clips work properly. In a nutshell, they created Riggies™ adjustable, non-slip, tensioning outrigger shock cords to simplify rigging recreational outriggers.

Fathom Offshore (fathomoffshore.com) brought some of the flashiest—and fishiest—offshore baits and tackle to the show. Made by fishermen, for fishermen, Fathom showcased their vibrant trolling lures, terminal tackle, and deep inventory of tournament-tested gear. With products built in the

Carolinas and trusted by pros across the globe, their booth was buzzing with action.

In a world full of trend-chasing brands, FinnAddicts (finaddictsfishing.com) stands out by staying true to their roots—community, conservation, and coastal grit. This crew isn’t just printing shirts—they’re building a movement.

Their playful, edgy tees are must-haves—made to be worn proudly on the boat, at the sandbar, or just around town. And behind every design is a deeper message: support the coast, live the lifestyle, and never stop fishing.

Together, these Coastal NC brands told the story of an industry powered by passion, pride, and deep water roots. Whether you’re tying on a local lure or repping a shirt from a brand that truly gets life on the water, these businesses are proof that North Carolina’s coast isn’t just catching fish—it’s leading the future of fishing.

Shop their websites and keep an eye out—many of these products are already hitting shelves near you!