Idaho Angler Sets New State Record with Monster Rainbow Trout at Dworshak Reservoir

On January 13, Fish and Game officials confirmed that Todd Phillips of Fruitland reeled in a giant rainbow trout at Dworshak Reservoir near Orofino, setting a new Idaho certified weight record for the species.

Taking advantage of a break in the winter weather, Phillips felt his rod tip bend violently before landing a trout so massive it was compared to the size of a Chinook salmon. After weighing the catch, Fish and Game officials certified the fish at 20.03 pounds, edging out the previous record by just 0.03 pounds.

The record-setting catch has now been officially added to Idaho’s state record books, marking a memorable achievement for Phillips and highlighting Dworshak Reservoir’s reputation as a top destination for trophy trout.