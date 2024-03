Brent Van Niekerk was fishing the Rio Marie, Brazil on Sept. 7, 2023, when he landed this massive 94-centimeter (37-inch) speckled peacock to set the new IGFA all-tackle length world record for the species. Brent landed the fish after a quick fight and released the fish safely after properly recording the length on his official IGFA measuring device. Brent’s fish tops the previous record by just two centimeters and retires a seven-way tie, which has been in place for nearly three years.