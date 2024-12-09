Ilya Sherbovich Reels In Record-Breaking Inconnu in Russia

On July 19, 2024, Ilya Sherbovich ventured into the frigid waters of Russia’s Laptev Sea and walked away with a story for the ages. Casting a streamer, Ilya landed an impressive 13.50-kg (29-lb, 12-oz) inconnu, securing the IGFA Men’s 10-kg (20-lb) Tippet Class World Record for this elusive species. The fight lasted only seven minutes, but the memory will last a lifetime. After recording the weight on a certified scale, Ilya made sure this rare catch swam away safely.