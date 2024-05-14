In Texas, Giant Fish Breed Giant Fish

When it comes to growing giant largemouth bass, Texas has it figured out. Since 1986, the state’s Toyota ShareLunker program has conducted a breeding program using huge largemouths caught and donated alive by anglers. These donated bass, called Legacy Class, must be heavier than 13 pounds. They spawn in a facility before being released, along with their offspring, to spread big-fish genetics across the state.

The results of the program are apparent in the giant Texas bass caught each year. Many of them go right back into the breeding program, and the spring of 2024 was the fourth ShareLunker season in a row that has been deemed exceptional.

This spring, anglers contributed 19 Legacy Class, 13-plus-pound, bass from seven different lakes throughout Texas. Three new waterbodies recorded their first Legacy Class fish, but O.H. Ivie in west Texas was at the head of the class again this season with 12 entries.

O.H. Ivie generated seven consecutive Legacy Lunkers to close out the 2024 collection season. It has produced an unprecedented number of ShareLunkers during the last four seasons, accounting for the final ShareLunker of the 2020 collection season and then exploding for 12 Legacy Class Lunkers in 2021, 2022 and 2024. It proceeded to shatter the single-season collection record for that waterbody, with 15 ShareLunkers in 2023. O.H. Ivie boasts 51 combined Legacy Lunkers and multiple Legend Class entries over the past four collections seasons.

Highlights from the 2024 Toyota ShareLunker collection season: