In Winter Get Out of the Boat and Rip Some Lips

Tis’ the Season to get out and take a walk! Flats all over the west coast of Florida are crystal clear and have multiple species of game fish and other desired things that swim all over them. I would venture to say that I am in the water more than I am in the boat this time of year. Regardless of how I get there, whether it be a bay boat, a flats boat, or a kayak, the common denominator will always be putting a power-pole, stick-it pin or anchor down and throwing on the waders. The advantages are very simple.

The first thing is obvious and the number one reason I choose to walk—stealth. I have had redfish and sheepshead thump into my shins as I was walking across a flat, and if this hasn’t happened to you and you’re curious, yes it hurts! They simply do not know you are there until you are well within sight fishing range.

The second reason is very important as well: 360-degree range of motion. I like to feel free to go wherever I please when I see a redfish tail pop up, a wake moving out of casting distance or a pod of mullet hopping, and low tides sometimes don’t make this possible while staying in the boat. Push poles are handy and quiet, but a trolling motor mowing the grass is loud and spooky fish will not tolerate it.

The third reason may be personal to me, but it doesn’t get any better than catching fish while in their own element. It’s a sense of accomplishment for me to know I spotted, stalked, made the cast and stuck that fish. It’s an “I win” moment, and no matter how humble an individual may be, everyone loves to win every now and again. This can be accomplished from the bow of a boat as well, but there is something special to me when it’s done in the water.

The wind can be a huge factor while wading, just like it can be in the boat. You can have more success in the wind while knee deep simply because you can change the angle of your cast and project the bait as low as possible. Better yet, set yourself up to be able to walk a far distance while using the wind at your back to ensure you don’t miss any bites and can hit your target area, i.e. a pothole or mullet wad.

Preparation is the key while wading the expansive flats we have here in Florida. I keep it real simple and travel light. Leader, hooks, plastics, snips, and pliers—all of these things should fit in your front pocket, and most new style neoprene and breathable waders have these pockets. I like seven-foot medium action rods with a fast tip so I can be precise with my casts. A lot of my buddies prefer 7’6” rods, but for me I feel like I can get close enough to not need the extra distance, and accuracy is more important to me than distance in this scenario. Some of the baits I use are MirrOlure Lil’ John in the golden bream color rigged weedless, along with a new favorite, Zman’s jerk shad and swim baits. These baits are unbelievably tough and I have fished full days on one bait. They are a little more difficult to rig, but it’s worth the extra work.

Where to fish is always important, and it’s that old saying “fish where the fish are” that makes the difference between a decent day or a stellar day on (or in) the water. If I can extend that old saying, I would add “don’t leave fish to find fish.” All of us have been guilty of this at some point, but I have found that if you study your tides and moon phases you can be in the right place at the right time and have more success than down time. In a recent redfish tournament, we caught around 20 fish in two days, with 18 or so coming while we were in the water. The fish we took to the weigh-in were all caught while wading. It works! Give it a shot, leave the comfort of the boat for an hour or two, and go rip some lips. It’s rewarding, and hands down the most effective and logical way to catch game fish in the winter time. The fire pit in the back yard will be waiting!