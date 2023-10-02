INAUGURAL ‘BILL DANCE GIANT BASS OPEN’ SLATED FOR OCTOBER 21 AND 22 AT LAKE CHICKAMAUGA IN DAYTON

CHATTANOOGA, TN – Aug. 24, 2023 – Klear Digital announced today the first-ever “Bill Dance Giant Bass Open” will take place at Lake Chickamauga in Dayton, Tennessee on October 21 and 22. Presented by Bill Dance Signature Lakes, the tournament at Bluewater Marina in Dayton offers multiple opportunities for amateur anglers including youth to win cash prizes. Anglers can register to compete at www.giantbassopen.com

The “Bill Dance Giant Bass Open” offers anglers cash prizes multiple times a day throughout the two-day event, with seven hourly payouts each day in a big fish format tournament. Anglers with the heaviest single catch over two days can take home a $5,000 grand prize payout in the adult category, or $1,500 in the youth category.

Competitors must come to the mandatory registration check-in at Real Deal Tackle (7787 Rhea County Hwy, Dayton, TN 37321) between 2-6 p.m. on Oct. 20. The tournament kicks off Saturday, Oct. 21 with lines in the water at 7 a.m. Anglers can launch from any lake access point. Scales close at 3 p.m. each day, with seven hourly weigh-ins daily and 16 prizes every hour for youth and adult categories.

Lake Chickamauga has been hailed as a top-rated fishing destination in the U.S. and boasts the state record largemouth which was caught in 2015 and weighed 15.20 pounds. The lake continues to produce record bass for top competitive fishing organizations, pumping out hundreds of 10 pounders each year. Pro anglers from across the nation fish tournaments in Dayton, Tenn. each year.

For more information, visit www.giantbassopen.com and join the conversation on Facebook at Bill Dance Giant Bass Open.

About Bill Dance Signature Lakes:

Bill Dance Signature Lakes is a collaborative effort between Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Tennessee State Parks and Tennessee Department of Tourist Development to improve and enhance Tennessee Lakes, increase visitation and honor Dance’s legacy. Tennesseans will benefit from increased stocking, habitat and fisheries management, as well as improved access for fishing and boating at 14 designated lakes across the state. multi-agency partnership has committed more than $15 million to improvements — both above and below the water — at lakes bearing Tennessee icon Bill Dance’s stamp of approval. For more information, visit www.billdancesignaturelakes.com.