Increasing Casting Distance – Fine Tuning Your Reel

Last month I fished with a friend that was new to saltwater and he was having trouble getting the cast distance that he wanted. It wasn’t his reel, his reel was highly engineered and precisely built; why is it that we still see owners of new reels continuing to cast mediocre distances and get backlashes? Let’s take a look at fine-tuning that new rocket launcher reel of yours.

Many upgrading a reel from an out dated model will find the new reels look a little different on the inside. But not to worry, while the new variable braking mechanisms look a little different they are easy to adjust. If you are not routinely casting beyond the 25 yard mark then its time to look at some settings, proper lubrication, or a new reel.

First, the simplest adjustment to make is the ‘spool tension’ knob. The knob adjusts the amount of pressure placed on the end of the spool shaft. With the lure just hanging from the end of the rod tip, tighten the tension knob. Next depress the release on the reel and remove your thumb. You’ll slowly unscrew until the lure just begins to fall. This sets the friction based on the lures weight and should be adjusted with different weight lures.

Next, removing the left side plate you’ll want to take a look at the centrifugal brakes that are engaged on the real. The Lew’s reels have spring-loaded centrifugal brakes that only engage once the spool shaft hits a certain acceleration force. If you are new to throwing lighter lures (less than ¼ oz), start with 2 brakes engaged. If you are fine-tuning for distance, disengage all but one. Replace the side cover with a quick twist and you’re ready to cast.

Before moving on to setting the magnetic brakes, make a couple casts to test the spool tension adjustment. With lighter lures I find that I get the most cast distance by just barely backing off the spool tension knob 1 or 2 clicks. With this complete, we can now move on to adjust the magnetic brakes. It’s very important to perform the magnetic adjustment last otherwise you won’t get the most benefit out of either the centrifugal or magnetic brakes. Heavier baits and casting into the wind will require a higher magnetic brake setting. Lighter lures and casting with the wind require a lower mag brake setting.

Finally, one last note to fine tuning your new reel. If you ever have a need to lubricate your reel, it’s imperative that reel grease only be placed on gears, and reel oil is placed on high speed moving parts. In addition, never use more than one drop of oil on the bearings and always allow it to wet, and then wick through on it’s side. Many times some of the best reels have reduced cast distance due to improper lubrication. Now with your new reel tuned and lubricated properly you should see your cast distance on the increase along with your catch.