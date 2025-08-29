Indian River Lagoon Forecast – September 2025

September is the start of snook season. Try fishing in the surf and along the jetties at local inlets. The “Mullet Run” usually gets started by mid-September or early October, depending on tropical storms. You will see the mullet exploding in those areas and along the beaches. Tarpon, jacks, bluefish, Spanish mackerel and sharks will be feeding on the mullet schools so there can be a lot of action. Use a cast net to catch finger mullet as bait. I use a 15-20 lb. braid tied to a 30- 40 lb. fluorocarbon leader with a 3/0 J hook. If the tarpon are big and the sharks are around, use wire on the sharks and heavier rods with 20- 30 lb. braid and 60 lb. leader and up-size to a 7/0 circle hook. Try adding a 1/2 ounce slip sinker or split shot to your mullet to have a better chance to catch a flounder or redfish. Free lining mullet will also produce bites. Also, tripletail fishing will pick up with the change in the weather, especially after we get a few of the season’s northeast blows.

The redfish, trout, black drum, etc. bite will heat up in September because of the finger mullet run, change of weather and shorter days. When the water is high from summertime storms, fish the Indian River and the Mosquito Lagoon closer to the shoreline. Try fishing underneath the mangroves; you never know what you will catch when the water is high. This is one of the best times of year to use artificials. Use a light 1/16 or 1/8 oz. jig head with a paddletail, or a soft-plastic jerk bait. I use 8-10 lb. braid with tied to a 25 lb. fluorocarbon leader when using artificials. After rains, find drainage ditches or where culvert pipes are dumping into the river. If you prefer using bait, use live shrimp, finger mullet or cut bait. Fish points of land and drainage pipes where the wind is blowing onto it. The drainage pipes will often have smaller tarpon and snook around them. Fly fishing small flies and small jigs, like mini jigs work best for small tarpon and snook.

The day after heavy rains and strong winds can be the best day to fish. I catch the most snook in September in the river due to the water levels being up and flowing to push the snook out from the mangroves and out of the marshes where they like to hide.

Troy’s Tip of the Month: Fish after a hard rain.