Islamorada African Pompano

caught this 42 lbs African Pompano in On a deep wreck in Islamorada with a live pinfish.

Soon as my pinfish hit the bottom it got smashed, then ran about 50 yards away from the boat towards the structure I managed to keep it away from the wreck, and after 20 mins got it up to the boat. Super strong current too. 40 lb braid line, 30 lb fluorcarbon leader, 5/0 circle hook, 20 oz lead dropper weight. We also caught 4 legal size muttons and a bunch of very large jack crevasses, all on live pinfish and pilchards.