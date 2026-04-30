Islamorada African Pompano

By Jeff Dupre

Fishing the waters off Islamorada delivered an unforgettable battle when an African pompano crushed a live pinfish the moment it hit the bottom. The powerful fish immediately made a long run of nearly 50 yards straight toward the nearby structure, but steady pressure kept it clear of the wreck.

After a hard-fought 20-minute battle in strong current, the impressive fish was finally brought boatside. The setup for the catch included 40-pound braided line, a 30-pound fluorocarbon leader, a 5/0 circle hook, and a 20-ounce dropper weight.

The action didn’t stop there. The crew also landed four legal-size mutton snapper along with several large jack crevalle, all caught on live pinfish and pilchards.

It was a productive day offshore and another reminder of the incredible fishing opportunities found in the Florida Keys.