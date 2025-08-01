Island Hopper By: Wes Tallyn

On a recent trip fishing on Grand Bahama, we were surprised to find a Bahama Woodstar flying by our lodge. These hummingbirds are endemic to the Bahamas and quite the showstoppers. The males have a brilliantly iridescent purple throat, which helps when identifying the species from other hummingbirds. These hummingbirds also have a longer tail than other hummingbirds that may cross into their range, which helps distinguish them quickly.

They’re most commonly found in gardens and people’s yards that have flowering plants like the firebush in the photos. On rare occasions, the Bahama Woodstar has appeared in Florida, most likely as a result of being blown off course from tropical systems. So, if you get the chance to go fish the Bahamas, keep a lookout for one of these cool birds while on land!