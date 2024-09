On April 18, 2024, IGFA Representative Jan Forszpaniak landed a 9.07-kilogram (20-pound) milkfish while fishing off Christmas Island, Kiribati. This impressive catch set the IGFA Men’s 6-kg (12 lb) Tippet Class World Record for the species. After a 20-minute battle, Jan returned to shore to record the weight on his certified scale. Jan remarked that milkfish are formidable opponents, known for their endurance and resistance to tiring quickly compared to other species.