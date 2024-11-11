Jan Gredysa’s Record-Breaking Summer Flounder

On May 12, 2024, Jan Gredysa experienced a memorable day fishing in Shinnecock, New York, when he landed a 57-centimeter summer flounder. This impressive catch secured Jan the IGFA All-Tackle Length Junior World Record for the species. Using a Fin-S lure, Jan managed to hook the record flounder and, after a five-minute fight, successfully landed the fish. He then recorded the length on his official IGFA Measuring Device before safely releasing the flounder back into the water.
