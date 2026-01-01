CRYSTAL COAST – Jan 2026

By now, deep in the heart of winter, most recreational Anglers are taking refuge from the harsh winds and cold chill in their man caves or cozy living rooms next to a warm fire .

For the few crazed fanatics that search for adventure as well as tasty eats, there are some challenging species in January that can be found. Let’s talk about the where, when and how to catch these fish! As a dedicated Angler I enjoy pursuing new species, especially ones that are not common to the area or very seasonal.

The Tautog or known up north as “Black Fish” fits this label well! They have been making their way to the Crystal coast over the years in bigger numbers. A dark fish with balloon lips and thick scaleless skin, they are very meaty and strong. They average in our area from 2 to 6lbs but further north in Virginia to Jersey they can reach 15lbs plus! Amazing fighting fish with huge appetites for fresh clams, shrimp, crabs and other crustaceans.

The best part of this fish is their Table fare, a very delicious firm white meat comparable to Grouper! Prepared in almost any way they are sure to make an excellent meal.

Tautogs can be found for a very short time in our area. Late December to January are prime as they strive in water temps under 60 degrees. The colder the better! They can be fished for around local Rock Jetties, deep water drops such as bridges, pilings and the famous Morehead City Port wall. They are a very aggressive and hard fighters so prepare yourself well with medium to heavy Rods / reels, strong line and leaders. I usually use a 30-30 method, 30lb braid with 30lb leader material for your rigs. A simple fixed Carolina rig with a 2/0 Kahle hook will do the trick! Use fresh Shrimp, Clams, mussels or crabs for the best luck. Where you find Black Sea bass and oyster toads is generally a good place you will find a fat Tog! The best thing as of now is currently NC does not have a regulation on size for these great fish, let’s hope it stays this way!

In the cold month of January you are sure to find other great species such as black drum and Sheepshead. For those that head offshore to the reefs and wrecks you are sure to find delicious big Black Sea bass in huge numbers. I hope all you great Anglers adventure out in the winter cold and catch your Big Tautog! It’s a goal worth achieving.

As always, feel free to reach out with any questions, or schedule a fun winter trip with us. Until next time, have a fun winter and Happy New Year !

Best fishes,