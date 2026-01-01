Wrightsville -JAN 2026

January can be difficult as an angler. We have to find something to do to keep ourselves occupied until the second or third week of March when the shad shows up. Now that all the endangered Gag grouper, Red grouper and Scamps are completely off-limits, along with the American red snapper I should add… we’re going to be forced to either go really deep (chasing Swordfish, and Pelagics) or stay shallow and catch some groceries, either way of course, a winner. Flounder are off the menu as well.

This would be a good time to sharpen up your black drum catching skills for the inshore fishery, Grunts, and Seabass for the nearshore fishery, and triggers and Beeliners for the offshore fishery. If you’re far enough offshore catching triggers and Beeliners chances are you’re going to be in water around 68°, this would be the prime time to keep the light line out. Put a live bait out on the light line like a small snapper, big Wahoo are very susceptible to this offering. I catch and freeze Spanish mackerel for my light line out there. This is a Wahoo killer!

When you are offshore, always have the gear ready to throw a jig to the Blackfin Tuna. The bi-catch of this style of fishing could very well include Dolphin, Yellowfin tuna and Wahoo. There are several charter captains that specialize in Blackfin tuna, one that instantly comes to mind is Captain Rick Croson of Living Waters Guide service.

Rick definitely has this figured out and you can learn a lot by listening to his podcast or better yet go fish with him. He can show you firsthand the type of fishing that stacks a lot of fish in the cooler. Where ever you’re going “grocery shopping” or whatever you’re shopping for dress your children up well with rain gear over top of plenty of warm clothing and let them enjoy the Winter bounty of fish.