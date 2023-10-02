Friday, Saturday, Sunday January 12,13,14, 2024 – 5th Annual Get Hook’d on Lake Monroe Fishing Tournament

Friday, Saturday, Sunday January 12,13,14 – 5th Annual Get Hook’d on Lake Monroe Fishing Tournament and Seafood Festival – FREE. $10K cash will be awarded to winning anglers for bass, crappie with trash fish and $500 free raffle for each team participating! Friday January 12th is the captain’s meeting and team registration hosted at Wild Wild West End Saloon and Honkeytonk, 206 Sanford Ave just around the corner from Celery City, 2 anglers per team, Tournament is Saturday the 13th safe daylight till 2pm with Seafood Festival from noon till 6pm, awards to follow at 5pm downtown stage, Sunday 14th 11am – 1pm “Hook Kids on Fishing” event and food truck festival to follow 1pm – 5pm.