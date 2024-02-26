Jimmy Johnson’s Quest for the Ring Championship Fishing Week Returns to South Florida, March 5-9, 2024 Featuring the World’s Richest Guaranteed Purse

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – February 23, 2024 – Presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, in partnership with Visit Lauderdale, the highly-anticipated 13th Annual Jimmy Johnson’s “Quest for the Ring” Championship Fishing Week (JJFISHWEEK) will ‘set the hook’ on South Florida from March 5-9, powered by Yamaha, hosted by Contender Boats, and fueled by Papas Pilar.

Led by Pro Football Hall of Fame Coach Jimmy Johnson and the seasoned team from Fish Hard Events, this five-day fishing extravaganza promises an unparalleled experience. Boasting multiple tournaments, the event spans its reach across four counties in South Florida, showcasing the region’s diverse fishing grounds and pristine waters.

Drawing over 100 sport fishing teams from around the country, JJFISHWEEK has become a prestigious gathering for anglers seeking high stakes competitions paired with over-the-top entertainment. Participants will cast their lines anywhere from Key Largo to North Palm Beach, while the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, will be the epicenter of excitement as the host destination for JJFISHWEEK.

“This event embodies the essence of Greater Fort Lauderdale’s vibrant coastal culture, showcasing our destination as a premier sports location for fishing enthusiasts worldwide. As we join forces with Coach Jimmy Johnson for this exhilarating tournament, we invite visitors to experience the thrill of the chase and the beauty of our pristine waters. At Visit Lauderdale, we are proud to support events like JJFISHWEEK that celebrate our rich marine heritage,” said Stacy Ritter, president and CEO of Visit Lauderdale.

JJFISHWEEK includes the main event, the two-day Catch & Release ‘Quest for the Ring’ Championship, featuring a $1 million guaranteed purse; JJ’s National Sportfish Tournament, for the meat fish aficionados; and the invite only Hard Rock Invitational. Ensuring accessibility for participants, convenient weigh-ins and video drop-off points are located at strategic locations,including Ocean Reef Marina (for members only with an additional boat drop off for Keys teams at the headpin of the channel), Miami Beach Marina, Bahia Mar Marina, and Sailfish Marina.

The crown jewel of JJFISHWEEK, the ‘Quest for the Ring’ Championship, stands as the world’s RICHEST guaranteed purse, exceeding $1million annually. Participants also have the chance to secure the coveted Championship Ring and earn a spot in Coach Jimmy Johnson’s famed Ring of Honor. This catch-and-release billfish-style tournament offers a thrilling challenge, with general entry starting at $5,000 and options for across-the-board entries available up to $32,500. There are many release calcuttas with Tier 1 and 2, presented by Florida Detroit Diesel – Allison, and one Meat fish Calcutta, presented by MYCO Trailers, available in this tournament.

A thrilling weighted tournament within JJFISHWEEK, JJ’s National Sportfishing Tournament (JJSPORTFISH) offers calcuttas for the heaviest tuna, wahoo, dolphin, kingfish, and cobia. Entry into this competitive event starts at $2,500 with an additional $500 per species for calcuttas and by entering this tournament, you still have access to all the events.

The exclusive Hard Rock Invitational takes center stage as an invite only tournament, extending a special invitation to VIP guests of the Hard Rock. The high-stakes points-based competition adds an extra layer of excitement to JJFISH WEEK, featuring catch & release payouts alongside weighted fish payouts.

Teams head back to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood after the week for the highly anticipated all-day gifting experience trade show on Saturday, March 9th featuring tournament sponsors, head-to-toe swag for anglers, hosted by Crook and Crook, Hook & Tackle, Grundens, Big Dog Tackle, and more, with branding by tournament artist, Dennis Friel and Connected by Water, and an all-new Anglers VIP Experience hosted by United Yacht Sales, the new Boat Owners hosted by Seacoast Bank, the all day Papas Pilar Cook-out on the patio featuring Meat N Bone and additionally sponsored by Channing Crowder’s Crowder Powder, and the list continues. The venue will also host all-day live music and more, creating an electric atmosphere for participants and spectators alike to wind down after a hard-fought week.

The grand finale, the Closing Award bash will be hosted on March 9 and promises an over-the-top celebration in true Hard Rock style. Hosted by Vera Cadillac and Myco Trailers, this event will be the moment of glory where all winners are announced, bringing the week to a thrilling conclusion.

Live scoring is available via CatchStat Live, hosted by Garmin Marine, at JJFISHWEEK.CATCHSTAT.COM and the official tournament radio room is hosted by Atlantic Radio Telephone. For more information on the tournament, including a list of events, visit https://questfortheringfl.com.

About Jimmy Johnson’s Quest for the Ring National Championship Fishing Week

Jimmy Johnson’s ‘Quest for the Ring’ Championship Fishing Week, managed by Fish Hard Events, features 3 Championships at Stake, all in one week in South Florida. The tournament week features the 2-Day history making Quest for the Ring Catch & Release Championship, 2-Day National Sportfish Championship, and the Hard RockInvitational. Jimmy Johnson hosts a week of events for teams who join together for this high stakes, highly competitive week of sportfishing. A highlight of the billfish tournament season, this week of events has a little taste for everyone as top anglers join together for what is always a good time with guaranteed great fishing and guaranteed prize money in partnership with Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Fl. This is the longest running $1Million annually guaranteed sportfishing tournament in history. For more information, visit www.jjfishweek.com or email us at info@jjfishweek.com. Follow us online @JJFishWeek on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

About FISH HARD EVENTS

Fish Hard Events annually hosts a series of fishing tournaments throughout the year with Coach Jimmy Johnson for Jimmy Johnson’s Championship Fishing Week (JJFISHWEEK) and the culmination is this project, the Yamaha Contender Miami Billfish Tournament of Champions (TOC), which takes place in Miami Beach as a celebration of the best of the best teams, the celebrities of the sportfishing, who come together to compete for a high stakes tournament weekend. Coach Jimmy Johnson’s Championship Fishing Week has (2) legs, (1) takes place annually in March across South Florida, where teams come from around the country to fish from Ocean Reef in Key Largo, Fl to Palm Beach and celebrate at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino throughout the week, with a $1Mill Guaranteed purse and up to $2Mill est payout annually, and (1) in July, which takes place in Atlantic City, NJ and attracts teams from across the east coast to join in Atlantic City to compete, which another est $2Mill plus up for grabs. February’s Yamaha Contender Miami Billfish Tournament of Champions is the culmination of the hard work these teams put on annually and brings together the leading teams in sportfishing for a VIP Kick off to South Florida Sailfish season with a weekend of luxury entertainment from local partners and high stakes sportfishing with teams from across the country, hosting a purse of est. $300,000-$400,000 and three days of intense tournament fishing and hospitality events taking place at Miami Beach Marina. Teams that generate a certain amount of dollars throughout the competitive season throughout a variety of different tournaments in the country are invited to join. More information can be found at www.fishhardevents.com or on social @fishhardevents @jjfishweek or @jjfishweekac.