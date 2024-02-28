JJ’s Quest for the Ring Offers the World’s Richest Purse

Presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, in partnership with Visit Lauderdale, the highly-anticipated 13th Annual Jimmy Johnson’s “Quest for the Ring” Championship Fishing Week (JJFISHWEEK) will ‘set the hook’ on South Florida from March 5-9, powered by Yamaha, hosted by Contender Boats, and fueled by Papas Pilar.

Led by Pro Football Hall of Fame Coach Jimmy Johnson and the seasoned team from Fish Hard Events, this five-day fishing extravaganza promises an unparalleled experience. Boasting multiple tournaments, the event spans its reach across four counties in South Florida, showcasing the region’s diverse fishing grounds and pristine waters.

Drawing over 100 sport fishing teams from around the country, JJFISHWEEK has become a prestigious gathering for anglers seeking high stakes competitions paired with over-the-top entertainment. Participants will cast their lines anywhere from Key Largo to North Palm Beach, while the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood will be the epicenter of excitement as the host destination for JJFISHWEEK.

“This event embodies the essence of Greater Fort Lauderdale’s vibrant coastal culture, showcasing our destination as a premier sports location for fishing enthusiasts worldwide. As we join forces with Coach Jimmy Johnson for this exhilarating tournament, we invite visitors to experience the thrill of the chase and the beauty of our pristine waters. At Visit Lauderdale, we are proud to support events like JJFISHWEEK that celebrate our rich marine heritage,” said Stacy Ritter, president and CEO of Visit Lauderdale.

JJFISHWEEK includes the main event, the two-day Catch & Release ‘Quest for the Ring’ Championship, featuring a $1 million guaranteed purse; JJ’s National Sportfish Tournament, for the meat fish aficionados; and the invite-only Hard Rock Invitational. Ensuring accessibility for participants, convenient weigh-ins and video drop-off points are located at strategic locations, including Ocean Reef Marina (for members only with an additional boat drop off for Keys teams at the headpin of the channel), Miami Beach Marina, Bahia Mar Marina and Sailfish Marina.

The crown jewel of JJFISHWEEK, the ‘Quest for the Ring’ Championship, stands as the world’s RICHEST guaranteed purse, exceeding $1 million annually. Participants also have the chance to secure the coveted Championship Ring and earn a spot in Coach Jimmy Johnson’s famed Ring of Honor. This catch-and-release billfish-style tournament offers a thrilling challenge, with general entry starting at $5,000 and options for across-the-board entries available up to $32,500. There are many release calcuttas with Tier 1 and 2, presented by Florida Detroit Diesel – Allison, and one Meat fish Calcutta, presented by MYCO Trailers, available in this tournament.

A thrilling weighted tournament within JJFISHWEEK, JJ’s National Sportfishing Tournament (JJSPORTFISH) offers calcuttas for the heaviest tuna, wahoo, dolphin, kingfish, and cobia. Entry into this competitive event starts at $2,500 with an additional $500 per species for calcuttas and by entering this tournament, you still have access to all the events.

The exclusive Hard Rock Invitational takes center stage as an invite-only tournament, extending a special invitation to VIP guests of the Hard Rock. The high-stakes points-based competition adds an extra layer of excitement to JJFISH WEEK, featuring catch & release payouts alongside weighted fish payouts.

Teams head back to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood after the week for the highly anticipated all-day gifting experience trade show on Saturday, March 9, featuring tournament sponsors, head-to-toe swag for anglers, hosted by Crook and Crook, Hook & Tackle, Grundens, Big Dog Tackle, and more, with branding by tournament artist, Dennis Friel and Connected by Water, and an all-new Anglers VIP Experience hosted by United Yacht Sales, the new Boat Owners hosted by Seacoast Bank, the all-day Papas Pilar Cook-out on the patio featuring Meat N Bone and additionally sponsored by Channing Crowder’s Crowder Powder, and the list continues. The venue will also host all-day live music and more, creating an electric atmosphere for participants and spectators alike to wind down after a hard-fought week.

The grand finale, the Closing Award bash will be hosted on March 9 and promises an over-the-top celebration in true Hard Rock style. Hosted by Vera Cadillac and Myco Trailers, this event will be the moment of glory where all winners are announced, bringing the week to a thrilling conclusion.

Live scoring is available via CatchStat Live, hosted by Garmin Marine, at JJFISHWEEK.CATCHSTAT.COM and the official tournament radio room is hosted by Atlantic Radio Telephone.



For more information, visit https://questfortheringfl.com.