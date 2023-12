caught this About 30 Lbs Mahi in Halsey Wreck.

Went out for a short day last Sunday. Rough seas but nothing for our 31 Twin Vee. Core about 25 mackerel inside. Just talking about pulling the lines up to go home around 2:30 PM and this girl jumped on the line. He was dying to catch him mahi that way because he loves fished. tried all week to get out during his school vacation, finally a window opened up with only 3 to 5 foot seas. Daddy son day.