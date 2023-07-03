Tuesday thru Friday July 11,12,13,14 – ICAST at the Orlando Convention Center – This is an industry only event for wholesale and retails buyers and event exhibitors marketing new products for the 2024 sales year. Not open to the public. “Best in Show” product will be awarded to this year’s winners at “New Product Showcase”. Look for this years’ winner to be listed in our August print issue of Coastal Angler Magazine and our digital issue The Angler Video Magazine as well as any cool, new different products for the fishing and outdoor markets,