Saturday June 3 – Safe Daylight, Help Our Heroes Bass Tournament to be hosted at Joe Overstreet ramp in Osceola County. Weigh-in is 3:00 pm, 2 anglers per boat with $200 entry. $10,000 to win based on 150 boats! This annual event is a fund raiser to benefit local and national veterans’ groups. Steak dinner will be included with lots of raffle prizes and fun. Come watch the anglers bring their bass to the scales and help support this great cause.