Junior Angler Secures the Win in the 2026 Chub Cay Open

Sempre Duro, a 68 Ricky Scarborough run by owner Chris Stavola, started out strong and finished on top with a special catch to win the 2026 Chub Cay Open last weekend in the Bahamas. The team scored two blue marlin releases early on the first day and held off challengers. But it took the effort of teenager Jack Morino to secure the victory. On the second day of fishing, the crew thought they had a white marlin on and put Morino in the chair. But after the fish started peeling line, it was confirmed as a blue marlin. Morino fought the stronger billfish successfully and that catch earned first place honors and the Junior Angler trophy.

Gina Lisa, a 75 Jim Smith run by Capt. Danny Scotti, released a blue marlin, white and sailfish on the last day to earn second-place honors. Marlin Brando, a 68 Viking with Capt. Cody Mitchell on the flying bridge, was the third-place team.

Captain Keith Greenburg/Krazy Salts, an 80 Viking, challenged the leaderboard but came up just a bit short. The boat scored four sails in five minutes, (a triple-header and a single) to add to an earlier single that morning.

Twenty-one boats competed in this year’s tournament, hosted by the exclusive Chub Cay Resort & Marina Club, located at the southern tip of the Berry Islands in the Bahamas. Seven blue marlin, three whites and 23 sailfish were caught during two days of fishing. Under the Open’s billfish release format, blue marlin scored 500 points each. White marlin count for 200 points and sailfish are worth 100 points.

The competition for the Top Lady Angler trophy was intense. Pam McAteer, fishing aboard Maverick, narrowly beat out Rhonda Stryker on Wingman, based on time. The two each released a blue and two sailfish.

Hosn Around weighed the top meat fish—a 26-pound dolphin, while Y Not III brought a 13-pound wahoo to the scales.

“What a great tournament. We had some exciting fishing and the cold front that was supposed to hit stalled, so the weather was great,” says Tournament Director Robert “Fly” Navarro. “I’m excited to see what the Invitational will bring.”

The 6th Annual Chub Cay Invitational (Chub Cay members only) will wrap up the three-event series on April 9-11, 2026. To enter, email Navarro at fly@flyzonefishing.com. For additional information about the resort and marina, please visit: www.chubcay.com