Junior World Record Mango!

Congrats are in order for Krieger Brasseale, whose 51-centimeter gray snapper was recently approved as a new IGFA all-tackle length junior world record. That’s just a hair longer than 20 inches to Americans.

Brasseale was fishing with his dad off Florida’s Gulf Coast this past December when the nice mangrove snapper picked up a live shrimp fished on spinning gear. Brasseale measured his mango on an official IGFA measuring device before releasing it safely. It beat the existing junior length record by 8 centimeters, a little more than 3 inches.

For more world records, go to igfa.org.