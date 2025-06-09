Kaitlyn Bui Lands IGFA World Record Bonefish in Hawaii

 

On January 16, 2025, Kaitlyn Bui etched her name into sportfishing history while fishing the flats of Honolulu, Hawaii. During the outing, she landed a 6-pound Pacific Bonefish, setting the IGFA Women’s 12 lb. Line Class World Record for the species.

Under the guidance of Chris Wright, Kaitlyn hooked the record fish using a crab for bait. After a quick yet skillful 5-minute fight, she successfully brought the bonefish to hand. The fish was then weighed on a certified scale to verify its size before Kaitlyn released it safely back into the water.

