Tips for Your Kayak and Paddleboard Fishing

By CAM STAFF:

Here are some Kayak and SUP fishing tips to help you be successful on your next paddlesport fishing trip. Which of the two do you prefer?

-Kayak Fishing Tips-

Fishing from a kayak provides a unique freedom as you can move at your own pace and go to the areas you seek out quickly and quietly. It is also an earth friendly, inexpensive and healthy option to get out on the water and get close to your fishy friends. With everything at hands’ reach, you can sit back and enjoy catching some beauties. Here are some tips to help you catch your biggest one yet!

PLAN OUT WHERE YOU ARE GOING TO FISH:

Kayaks are great for getting into those hard to reach areas and shallow edges. Because kayaks are very adaptable and provide easy access to most areas you otherwise would not be able to reach by boat, be sure to first research an area using Google Maps if you plan to explore. Also, try talking to people in the area or check with a local bait and tackle shop. Chances are someone has good advice on where to catch fish via kayak. CHOOSE THE RIGHT KAYAK FOR YOU:

Most areas have the option to rent kayaks, otherwise, if you plan on kayak fishing regularly, purchasing a kayak might be the right choice for you. Here are some important things to consider when renting or purchasing a kayak for fishing:

• Comfort

• Stability

• Storage

• Transportation of the Kayak

• Where you plan to fish: Freshwater or Saltwater? Lakes, Rivers or Big Surf?

• What kinds of fish are you looking to catch?

Check out kayak reviews and try testing some kayaks at your local outdoors shop. KAYAK FISHING SKILLS & TECHNIQUES:

• When kayaking, you have two things to hold onto, your paddle and fishing pole. Holding both can take some time to get the hang of, but keep practicing. Also, look into kayak rod holders or paddle straps. Have your paddle ready at all times, by laying it in your lap. Fishing in a kayak means you will constantly be on the move. Your boat position is important. Since you will be casting regularly, you will need to adjust positions and change directions.

• One of the most difficult fishing situations is when it is very windy. Fishing upwind can be challenging. Paddling over to a raised vegetation area can be helpful when trying to keep your kayak in one place while casting. Also, an anchor or stick-it pin can be helpful to keep you in the direction you hope to be facing. YAY, YOU CAUGHT A FISH!

Keep in mind, even a small fish can take you for a ride on your kayak. If your drag is too tight, the fish may break the line if you are not in a open water environment. If your tackle is too light, you may need to increase line capacity to allow for longer runs.

-Paddleboard Fishing Tips-

SUP Fishing is great because you are on a raised platform, which gives you a new perspective on underwater visibility. You have a great vantage point, especially when spotting fish and fighting fish. SUP’s are great for cast netting fish and catching bait. SUPs tend to be more fragile than kayaks, however they tend to be lighter and easier to transport. Here are a few tips for a successful SUP fishing adventure: