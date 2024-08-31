Kayak Fishing

By: Eric Henson

Well, I absolutely love when September rolls around because the West Coast of Florida turns into a redfish paradise for kayak anglers. The combination of warm waters, plenty of baitfish, and nice weather makes it prime time to chase down these feisty gamefish from your kayak. The shallow waters around Tampa Bay, Sarasota Bay, and Charlotte Harbor are lit up with redfish, and the kayak can deliver the perfect way to target them.

Early mornings and late afternoons are still your golden hours for fishing at this time of year. Redfish are still roaming the flats, munching on schools of baitfish. With a kayak, you can sneak up on them in those hard-to-reach spots like mangrove creeks and grass flats. Just remember to keep things quiet, the less noise the better your chances. A stealthy approach and a well-placed cast can turn an ordinary day into an epic catch.

Gear up with a mix of lures and baits to catch their attention. Soft plastics, topwater plugs, and live bait like pinfish or shrimp are your go-to’s. Sight fishing is especially hot in September, thanks to the large schools grouped up together. Keep an eye out for schools of redfish cruising around and cast your bait right in there where they are likely to strike.

With the scorching summer heat easing up, September’s weather makes for a comfy kayak adventure. Just stay hydrated and cover your skin up to keep the sunburn at bay. As you make your way through our local waters, soaking in the stunning scenery, you’ll find that catching a redfish here is nothing short of awesome.

Stay safe out there and please respect our local waters! There is plenty of water out there for everyone. Until next time tight lines!