Kayak Fishing

By: Eric Henson

As we end hurricane season this year, I know many are still dealing with the aftermath of the destruction from the last couple of months. Now, as the weather begins changing, remember that December can be an excellent month to fish but timing is everything! The three top species I target this time of year are snook, redfish and trout. So, get out in your kayaks and release some stress fishing out on the H2O.

My favorite fish to target this month is the redfish. Redfish gather in shallow waters and are often schooled up, making them easier to locate. Anglers can find them near oyster bars, grass flats, and around the mangrove roots where they hunt for shrimp and small baitfish. Light spinning tackle or fly rods work well when casting artificial lures/flies or live bait like shrimp.

Snook is my next favorite, for the shear factor of their aggressive strikes and powerful fights. Although snook are typically more active during warmer months, the cooler December temperatures make them move into inshore areas, particularly around creeks and canals where the water remains warmer.

Lastly, spotted seatrout which can be very abundant starting this month. They tend to gather over seagrass beds where they can ambush their prey. Jig heads tipped with soft plastics or live shrimp are effective when targeting these fish.

In December, tides and weather patterns play a significant role, so planning around peak tidal movements will increase success. Local guides can provide valuable insight and equipment to make the most of a winter fishing trip. They also can help people understand the conservation sides of fishing of our area to keep this area a must see and fishing destination for many years to come.