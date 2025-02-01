Kayak Fishing

By: Eric Henson

Saltwater Fly Fishing and using artificial lures in Southwest Florida this time of year, can offer unique and rewarding opportunities for saltwater artificial lure and/or fly fishing. The cooler winter months bring a variety of fish species closer to the shorelines, making it an ideal time for anglers to explore the region’s abundant waters.

One of my favorite species to target at this time is the red drum aka: redfish. As temperatures drop, redfish move into the shallow flats and backwaters, providing fly fishers with excellent sight fishing opportunities. Using mainly crustacean fly patterns, anglers can entice these fish, which are known for their strong runs and never give up spirit.

Snook, another popular species, tend to retreat to deeper waters and warmer areas, such as mangrove creeks and estuaries, during the winter. However, they are still accessible with the right approach. Fly fishers often use slow-sinking flies that mimic small baitfish to attract these predators, focusing on areas with warmer water temperatures.

This time of year, also brings in the larger size seatrout, which are more active in cooler conditions. The grassy flats and sandy potholes are prime spots to find these fish, and using baitfish or shrimp imitation flies can lead to successful catches. Seatrout are known for their willingness to strike, and you never know when you may catch a giant “gator”trout!!

Overall, most of the colder months in Southwest Florida provides a diverse and exciting site fishing experience. The combination of cooler weather, clearer water, and active fish makes it a prime time to explore the region’s waters, offering anglers the chance to enjoy both.

The sport and the stunning natural beauty of the area. Hope everyone enjoys these cool months while they last and look forward to catching up with you all on the H2O!