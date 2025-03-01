Kayak Fishing

By: Eric Henson

March is an exciting month for inshore saltwater sight fishing. As temperatures rise, fish become more active, moving into shallow waters to fill their bellies. This transition makes sight fishing, spotting and casting to individual fish, a thrilling and productive technique or it can humble you just as quickly when the fish you are targeting sees you first!

Redfish, speckled trout, and black drum are prime targets in March. These species frequent shallow grass flats, sandbars, and oyster beds, making them ideal for sight casting. Water clarity improves as winter sediment settles, allowing anglers to spot fish more easily. Tides play a crucial role. Low tides often concentrate fish in deeper pockets, while high tides push them onto the flats and closer to the mangroves.

Light spinning tackle or fly-fishing setups work best for sight fishing. A medium fast action rod paired with 10–15 lb. braided line provides the sensitivity and strength needed. Artificial lures like soft plastics, suspension lures, and topwater baits can be highly effective. Fly anglers often use shrimp or crab patterns to entice wary fish but fish patterns will work great as well depending on the scenario. The key is accurate casting, placing the lure just ahead of the fish leading them without spooking them.

Being quiet as possible is a must, using a push pole or a paddle slowly is key. Sunlight is crucial and having the sun at your back reduces glare and enhances visibility. Polarized sunglasses with lenses that match the waters you are fishing, make it easier to spot fish.

This month offers prime conditions for inshore sight fishing. With the right approach, anglers can enjoy some of the most rewarding and visually engaging fishing of the year.