Kayak Fishing

By: Eric Henson

June is prime time for tangling with tarpon, and if you’re hitting the water in a kayak, you’re in for one wild sleigh ride. These silver kings roll through the shallows and passes this time of year, crushing baits and giving anglers the kind of fight that will keep you drooling for more. We’re talking about bruisers over the 100-pound mark, jumping like missiles and pulling drag until your reel is screaming like it’s going to blow up! In a kayak, one hookup can turn into the ride of your life! You better hang on, because when they take off, you’re getting towed whether you like it or not. One morning, I was towed 5 miles down the beach and then 3 miles back before landing my well over 100lb tarpon!

For the best success on larger migratory tarpon, hit the water at dawn or dusk when the tarpon are here. Look for them rolling near bridges, passes, or beaches where the bait is thick. Rig up a stout spinner with 50-80 lb. braid and a strong fluorocarbon leader. Their mouths are like sandpaper, and if you’re tackle is not up to par, you’ll get busted off fast. But if you like playing with light, tackle, you can target the smaller ones in the back waters and have just as much fun!

Live crabs or mullet are probably my favorite baits, but if you’re throwing artificial, go with big soft plastics or jerk baits that mimic the hatch. Keep your gear tight, and when they jump, bow to the king dropping that rod tip to keep the line from popping off.

Please don’t forget your PFD, and rig up an anchor trolley so you can swing with the tide. And remember these fish are exhausted after a long fight so handle them right, snap a quick pic, and let them swim off strong. When fishing out of a kayak, it is good to always have a buddy system going on to help with everything because it can get very hectic quickly!

Hooking a tarpon from a kayak in June is bucket list stuff so be prepared! Everyone be careful out there. Tight lines and hold on tight.