Kayak Fishing

By: Dan Carns

There are so many options when it comes to artificial baits. Do you choose hard twitch baits, should you throw topwater, is rubber a better option? All of these artificial options have their place and time on the water. Go to any bait shop and you soon realize that almost every company is producing an artificial shrimp. Like everyone else, I have an array of fake shrimp choices in my tackle bags. Over the years, I’ve probably bought more plastic shrimp imitators than all the other style baits combined. The reason is that in Southwest Florida, if you are using live or frozen shrimp, you are going to catch something! It could be any one of a dozen species of fish but of course, most anglers here are chasing three fish in particular. We are talking about fish that are readily available from a kayak or the count would climb to twenty or more for offshore! Redfish, snook and spotted sea trout are by far the most chased after fish. Tarpon, mangrove snapper and sheepshead when in season round out the next three species. The first three will gladly take an artificial shrimp so choosing the right one in the right color is the trick.

After years of using them all there is one that stands out for me. I know that everyone has their favorite shrimp and their favorite color but the Kickin’ Skrimp from Wyze Guys Tackle is a stand out performer. This bait came to my attention from fellow Gulf Coast Kayak guide Elon Hertzfed aka, @Fishin-dips and our friend Shannon Raiche who swore I needed to try it out. I spend a lot of time helping clients manage the enormous amount of local knowledge to be successful catching fish. This one shrimp imitator out preforms all the other artificial shrimp baits and is super easy to use.

There are many local shops carrying this bait but I wanted as many color options as possible so I went to their website (wyzeguyztackle.com) and ordered a bunch of colors and the two sizes available. Surprisingly, Elon recommended using Ned Heads so I ordered 3/16th oz. Weedless Ned Heads as it can be woody where I fish. It took me a minute to figure out how the fish wanted this bait, but once I figured out the cadence and location it has been game on ever since. If and when you try this shrimp imitator, make sure that you give it a couple of seconds dead on the bottom and then a light twitch up, repeated by another drop to the bottom. Try this bait tight up against the mangrove trees or drop in in the middle of a trout flat. In one trip I caught snook, trout, redfish, black drum, flounder, snapper, catfish, jacks, ladyfish, and tarpon on the same lure in the Prawn Star color! Give Wyze Guyz Kickin’ Skrimp a shot and you too may be amazed.

It’s A Wild World-Get Out There!

@paddlinandfishin

Dan Carns