Kayak Fishing with New Friends

By: Dan Carns

I’ve been back in Southwest Florida since last October and while it’s true that the last big hurricanes, especially Ian, have changed the watery environment, the fish are still spread out in all the usual haunts. What has not changed are a bunch of really good anglers and fellow guides that I’ve recently been invited to fish with.

I bring this up because these guys and gals are fishing in areas that I never considered productive. As a former and now current guide with Gulf Coast Kayak I have some very productive water that I typically focus on but recently these folks have introduced me to new areas that will serve our guide service well. I always tell anyone inviting me to fish that if they are trying to keep a spot secret, don’t show it to me as I’m going to bring clients there! These guides and friends also understand that sharing info with others also only enriches the experience for them as we all reciprocate locations and tactics. During “season”, I was meeting the same guides at the launch and we were roughly plotting out our routes so as not to encroach and be respectful of each other.

Due to all the newly deposited sand, I was unable to reach most of the north western section of the Matlacha Aquatic Preserve. I decided to start fishing south of the bridge. My first encounter was with fellow Gulf Coast Kayak fishing guide Elon Hertzfeld. Even though we guide for the same company we had never fished together so he introduced me to a whole new set of islands and passes. We have since fished a bunch of new locations for me but are reliable locations for him and they did not disappoint. You can find Elon on IG @fishin-dips as well as FB and You Tube. He has a slew of super informative videos out there.

My next encounter at the same launch was with fishing guide Eloy Custodio, @SWFL”s Jupiter Kayak Fishing LLC and although he and I have never fished together we follow each other on IG and FB. When we met, it was a bit of instant recognition and respect for the sport. He and I shared where we had recently fished and what tactics were productive and roughly shared our plans so as not to cross paths with clients. This relationship is based on a mutual love of the sport and respect for our roles in it. You can find his informative videos at jupiterkayakfising.com

I was invited to fish with Shannon Raiche @bluewilderness239. We’ve now fished a few times and he showed me a couple of places that I thought I understood until he took me back and I was stunned by his approach. Shannon is a true local and knows the little hidden creeks that you can’t see but affect the fish tremendously. Check out his videos and art work online as well @bluewilderness239.