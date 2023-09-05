Kel’s Rod and Reel Moving to New Location

After serving the Casselberry area for more than 3 decades, Kel’s Rod and Reel is moving to a new location in Longwood just 3 miles from their current location. Their new location is not far and easy to find, it is kind of just around the corner. From their current location just drive to 17-92 and take a right (northbound). Head 2 miles north and the new location is 1055 US 17/92 on the right. The new digs are in a stand-alone blue building just before you get to SR 434. Most of us have passed this location for years heading towards Longwood, Sanford or towards Bitter’s Bait & Tackle. The new building has larger space than the existing one, which will also allow the new ownership to serve its customers better with more space for repairs, parts inventory, etc.

Current owner Terri Cheatham is set to retire once new owner Rick Wilson is all dialed in with the new location and gets through the transition of location change. Kel’s new ownership will happen over the next year or so. Terri’s father started Kel’s Rod and Reel some 38 years ago, and Kel’s has been a local staple for Central Florida anglers.

If you own a fishing rod and reel, chances are you have been to Kel’s at some point for repairs or service. Not only do they work on most types of reels they fix fishing rods with new guides etc. They are the only Minn-Kota service center in Central Florida for repairs to your trolling motor or Talon shallow water anchors. Greg the head “Guru” and chief repair specialist has been there for nearly 3 decades too! His knowledge of trolling motors and shallow water anchors is beyond belief. To say he knows those products as good or better than the companies that manufacture them is an understatement. Having to take them apart and repair them daily, he knows what breaks and causes issues with each model. Having to repair the ones which come from the saltwater is even more challenging. The crew was not looking forward to the move, but they are super excited for a new change and more space. By the time this article is in print, the move will be complete, and re-opened for business in the last 2 weeks of July at the new location. Stop by the new Kel’s and say hello! Tell them you read about the move in Coastal Angler Magazine Orlando.