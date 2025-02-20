Kentucky Game Wardens Step Up to Assist in Flood Recovery Efforts

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources game wardens are actively aiding in the response to the devastating flooding across the state. Their efforts include emergency rescues and recoveries, wellness checks, and the distribution of food and fuel in impacted mountain counties. Additionally, other department staff are helping with food deliveries and check-ins for affected residents.

While these tasks are not part of their regular duties, state fish and wildlife agencies often possess the specialized equipment and training necessary to provide critical assistance during disasters.