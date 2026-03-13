Key West Permit Run: A Carnival Ride to the Spring Spawn

Each spring off Key West, massive schools of spawning permit gather over coral ridges along the outer reef. One of the most famous spots, Trinity, rises above a white sand bottom in 55 feet of clear Atlantic water and becomes a staging ground for one of the Keys’ most spectacular fishing events.

Running just minutes from the harbor aboard a high-powered Yellowfin 42, our captain quickly found the flashing schools. With live crabs and light tackle, the action was immediate as powerful permit tore through the baits—while massive hammerhead sharks cruised nearby looking for an easy meal.

In a fast-paced afternoon of drifts and hook-ups, nine permit were released and many more missed before clouds dimmed the sun and the schools vanished. The day ended back at sunset in Key West—proof that sometimes the ride to the fish is just as wild as the fishing itself. 🎣🌅