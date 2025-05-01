Keys Invasion! By: Wes Tallyn

Due to humans releasing pets and a reptile breeding facility being destroyed in 1992 due to Hurricane Andrew, south Florida has been quickly populated by non-native reptiles. The epicenter was Miami, but the Everglades and Florida Keys were ideal habitats for tropical reptiles from around the globe.

On a recent trip to the Keys, I encountered seven different species during a three-day visit! The parks and remaining undeveloped land are overrun by these species, some of which blend in perfectly to their surroundings and others not so much.

Tokay Geckos are nocturnal and can change their color to blend in very well with their surroundings. They are rarely seen in the daytime, but at night they can frequent porch lights and other lighted areas. They make a loud call that sounds like “TOKAY” which is where the name is derived.

Also pictured is the Cuban Knight Anole. This lizard blends very well with the leaves of the tropical Keys plants. As the name suggests, they are native to Cuba (which is only about 90 miles south of Key West) and perfectly suited for the Keys.

The last species pictured is the Curly-tailed Lizard. The curled tail makes this species easy to identify in the Keys. They’re more commonly seen near homes and buildings than in more undisturbed areas.

State sponsored hunting programs are in place, but it seems at this point that the reptiles are winning the fight. Next time you go to the Keys, check out some of these species running around and see which ones you can find!