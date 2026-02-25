Kick Off the New Year on the Water

By Capt. Cefus McRae, Nuts & Bolts of Fishing Series

January heralds in what I call the “winter doldrums.” Christmas is over, the decorations are boxed up, and we begin to settle in for a few months of cold, dreary weather. But for those of us with the moxie to brave the cold weather, the fishing can be outstanding.

In fact, it’s those cloudy, drizzly, bone-chilling days that you’ll find me on the water. Most gamefish species welcome the cooler waters after surviving the hot summer temperatures. And on a dismal weather day, you may find that you have the entire trout stream to yourself. You’ll need to slow down your presentation, and also consider downsizing your baits. Smaller nymphs fished near the bottom will get these lethargic fish to bite. But on a day when the sun shines and the air warms a little, look for midge hatches and be ready to tie on a floater.

Similarly, bass anglers will be rewarded with slower presentations over deep holes, ledges and brush piles. On a sunny, warmer day, the fish will move to shallower spots for a while where crankbaits and jerk baits will trigger a strike. But the tried and true drop-shot rigs and spoons will produce good numbers. Use your electronics to locate bait schools and actively feeding fish.

Of course, stripers and hybrids absolutely love these cooler waters. They will be all over the water column, from mere inches of water to the deeper depths. The key is locating the kitchen. Start early in the backs of the creeks and move to the mouth as the day warms up. Look for diving birds to help locate the actively feeding schools. Topwater action this time of year can be phenomenal. Tie on a MirroLure Top Dog and cast past the feeding schools, working it into the chaos, and hold on. Once the school sounds, throw a Project-X X-Rig with ¼ ounce bucktails and slow-retrieve it through the area. Slow trolling these rigs is also quite productive.

Down at the coast, you can wrestle with some tasty filets inshore and nearshore. Sheepshead are fun to catch and so good on the table. We may or may not have a speckled trout closure in North Carolina due to the cold weather, but that’s to be determined; so, stay informed via the NC Wildlife Regulations site.

There’s something else you can do in January that is a little more comfortable. It’s Boat Show Season. And the big show to kick off the year is the Discover Boating Atlanta Boat Show January 8 – 11 at the Georgia World Congress Center. You’ll find everything from bass boats to jet skis to offshore boats here. Dealers from across the southeast will have the latest and greatest models on display, and they really want to sell boats. So, you can find some awesome deals. It’s the perfect way to spend a cold winter day, and you’ll probably find the boat that you’ve always wanted.

The Let’s Go Fishing Center will have seminars all day, every day with the Pro’s sharing their tactics to help you catch more fish on the lakes, in the rivers, and on the ocean. I’ll be conducting seminars on striper fishing and inshore saltwater. So, stop by and say Hi…and take a tour of my boat, the Wide Open II. There’s plenty to do and see, so plan to make a day of it.

Regardless of your fishing preferences, January is a great time to get outside. And getting on the water or attending a boat show is an excellent way to avoid cabin fever.

See you on the water or in Atlanta!

Tight Lines and Calm Seas, Capt. Cefus McRae