Kids Fishing Tips

by Robert Field

It’s so exciting to see more and more kids get into fishing at a young age. As the saying goes, I think it’s crucial to replace X-Boxes with tackle boxes (or any form of outdoor activity, really) to preserve the importance of outdoor recreation in the generations to come. Here are some quick fishing tips to help young anglers land more fish, regardless of the species:

Use Free Resources: Let’s face it: you’re a kid, and your allowance only goes so far. Luckily there are tons of free resources that you can access these days to help you find fish. If you have a smartphone (or can borrow your parents’), the Fishbrain app is a free tool that allows you to search on an easy-to-read map of nearby catches. Quickly see who’s catching what species, where they’re finding them and what they’re biting on.

Fancy, Shmancy: You don’t need a $400 rod and reel combo to catch fish. Nor do you need an expensive boat. Some of my biggest fish have been landed on cheap gear, and the key is to take your time and stay calm when the big one strikes. If you’re using an inexpensive rod and reel, keep your drag a little looser so you aren’t putting as much pressure on that gear. If you want to get off the bank, save up or ask for a used fishing kayak for your birthday. There are plenty of great sit-on-top options that you can find in the $200-400 price range.

Gather Your Buddies: One of the fastest ways to improve your skills is to fish with other people. Learning from their experiences, such as how they lost a big fish or what lures they’ve been catching them on, will help catch you up to speed way faster than videos or articles. If you share what you’ve learned with people, they’ll be much more likely to return the favor.

Don’t Give Up: Fishing isn’t easy. If it was easy, I don’t think it’d be nearly as fun. The key is to not get discouraged on those long days with no bites. We all have them. I’m a professional angler, and I still have plenty of days where I catch zero fish. Every time out is another learning experience, and the key to making those “goose egg” days productive is to learn from them. Why weren’t you catching fish? Was it really hot outside? What was the moon like last night, full or crescent? Which direction was the wind blowing? What lures didn’t you try? Pay attention to those types of factors, and you’ll walk away from every fishing trip a lot wiser and a little more ready to hook a monster next trip.

I make a living exploring new fisheries and struggling my way through them until I figure out how to catch fish there. If you’re looking for more tips, search for Robert Field on YouTube and browse my videos. I share all the info I can in hopes that others will return the favor.

Robert Field

Owner, YakFish TV

Robert Field is a professional kayak angler and videographer. He travels the country (and beyond) exploring new fisheries in search of species he’s never caught before. His popular YouTube channel documents his travels and fishing trips: www.youtube.com/YakFishField

