Killbox wins Islamorada Sailfish Tournament

Photos by FilmJavier

The 62nd Annual Islamorada Sailfish Tournament celebrated a successful start at its new venue, showcased by presenting sponsor Three Waters Resort and Marina, hosting tournament participants, friends, and family with a grand event. The new two-day format, featuring both professional and non-professional divisions, brought a fresh level of excitement to this historic event. The tournament brought steady excitement on the water as well with strong performances across both divisions.

Day One exploded into action only four minutes after lines-in, when angler Noah Roberts from Michigan scored the first bite aboard our featured Marriott Bonvoy boat, Time Out. Not long after, Two Reel heated up the leaderboard with a triple header released before 10:30 AM. In the Pro Division, Lfish topped the leaderboard on Day One with 5 releases totaling 500 points, followed closely by Two Reel and Relentless, each posting 400 points. The Non-Pro Division also showcased impressive competition, with Kalex taking the early lead at 400 points. Big Calm followed with 300 points, and Anejo, Time Out, Legasea, and Heavy Guns finished the day tied at 200 points each.

Day Two brought an even stronger competition. Killbox surged to the top of the Pro Division with an exceptional 800 points, with Lfish close behind with 400 points. The Non-Pro Division tightened even further, with Time Out, Anejo, Playbaby, Hound Dawg/Oz Fishing Team, and Legasea all tied with 300 points. The competition remained wide open heading into the final hours of the tournament.

After two days of competitive fishing across both the Professional and Non-Professional divisions, the 62nd Annual Islamorada Sailfish Tournament produced impressive results with tight races at the top and standout performances across multiple categories. All the winners received amazing Gyotaku prints by Lisa Lee. The Pro Division ended in a dead heat for first place, with both Killbox’s Captain Cody Darbie leading his anglers, Tyler Kelley from Bartow, FL, along with Jose Boza, Corbin Buckley, Trevor Newman and KC Spaulding from Islamorada, FL, and Marathon Florida residents Joe Marina and Clint “Digger” Rodamer, to first place on time with 9 releases for 900 points. Lfish’s anglers Blake Alexander, James Hardin, Todd Picariello, Lance and Leo Doire all from Marathon, FL, Daniel Roberts & Mike Taute from Islamorada, FL, and Josh Riddle from Chesapeake, VA finished in second with 900 points on time. Third place Pro division went to Relentless with anglers Luke, Lloyd, & Lody Lathrop of Pownal, Maine, Mason Smith from Islamorada, FL, and Casey Yaworski of Tavernier, FL, with 600 points.

The Non-Professional division ended with four boats, each releasing five sails accumulating 500 points. Captain Alex Adler with mates Hunter Proctor, Justin “Billfish” Baker, Eddie Pullis, and Arturo released their five fish before the others taking first place on time for Indiana anglers Chris Chastain, Sam Chastain, Nathan Burns and Allen Sutkowski. Michigan anglers Noah Roberts, Amy, Jameson & Michael Davis took second aboard Time Out with captain Mike Mason at the helm. Bill Detwiler fished local anglers Morgan Roth, Ellie Leopold, Mia Gioia & Steven Keys aboard his boat Anejo took third place on time.

A three-way tie led the men’s leaderboard, with Ben Breier fish aboard the Big Calm taking top male angler with 400 points. The women’s division delivered outstanding performances, with Ellie Leopold on the Anejo taking home the honors with 300 points. L fish cleaned up on the other categories winning most tagged fish, outstanding catch, and largest tuna. The largest mackerel award was won by the Cumming Group/Casa Monte with a 13.4-pound mackerel. Mike Davis on the Time Out weighed a 17.8 pound Mahi Mahi to win the Largest Dolphin award.

Overall, the 62nd Annual Islamorada Sailfish Tournament recorded 90 sailfish released out of 108 registered anglerscompeting across 22 teams. A total of 15 sailfish were tagged, contributing to ongoing conservation and research efforts, and teams collectively accumulated 9,000 points over the two-day event. Over $100,000.00 in prize money was awarded to the winners, supported by an outstanding slate of tournament sponsors including Three Waters Resort and Marina, Cumming Group, Caribee Boat Sales and Marina, Yamaha Outboards, Tackle Center of Islamorada, Los Cayos Lager, Island Air Control, R. Hendrick Construction, TI Tackle/Sea Swivel, Oz Group, Island Disposal, Riva Motorsports, Mustad Fishing, RNDC, Deep Eddy’s Vodka, Tin Cup Liquor, Flora de Caña, Cuervo Tequila, CoAqua Coconut Water, Costa del Mar sunglasses, the Islamorada Charter Boat Association, and Hook and Tackle. Three Waters Resort and Marina put on a spectacular feast for all the winners, receiving rave reviews from all.

As the first leg of the Florida Keys Gold Cup Sailfish Championship, early series standings place Killbox in the lead with 9 releases. The series continues at the Islamorada Fishing Club Captain’s Cup Sailfish Tournament on January 20–21, 2026, and champions will be crowned at the Cheeca Lodge Presidential Sailfish Tournament, January 23–25, 2026.

The primary fundraiser for the Islamorada Charter Boat Association, the tournament supports conservation, advocacy, and the protection of world-class sportfishing throughout the Florida Keys. With its revitalized format, strong angler turnout, and outstanding partner support, the 62nd Annual Islamorada Sailfish Tournament proudly continues a legacy more than six decades strong.

More information can be found at www.islamoradasailfishtournament.com.